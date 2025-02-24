Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Bapuji makes a big announcement; Anupamaa goes against his decision

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the mehendi ceremony of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) being dramatic with Vasundhara utilizing the opportunity to humiliate Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). However, Anupamaa felt proud to serve her guests. Maahi tried to ruin Raahi’s mehendi when she poured water on her hands. But Anupamaa saved Raahi’s mehendi on time. The families planned the Bachelor party for Prem as well as the Bachelorette party for Raahi. We wrote about how Parag and Vasundhara came to the place unexpectedly and provided shocking reactions. We also wrote about Moti Baa’s confrontation with Anupamaa.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa worry over the shooting expenses for Raahi’s wedding. This will make Raahi too worried. However, Bapuji will make the big decision that he will mortgage their house for easy cash which will help in performing Raahi’s wedding. However, Anupamaa will be totally against it. But Bapuji will be adamant about contributing towards Raahi’s wedding expenses.

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.