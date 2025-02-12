Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Kothari family forced to stay longer in Shah house; Will differences increase?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) getting to know that Moti Baa faked illness in order to get Prem into the house. Prem felt that his family manipulated his emotions and even confronted his Moti Baa on it. On the other hand, Raahi (Adrija Roy) resonated with Moti Baa and the Kothari family sentiments and told her mother that they did not have bad intentions, and just got carried away owing to their love and eagerness to live with Prem. Khyati requested Raahi to pave the way for Prem to stay with the family after marriage.

The upcoming episode will see the Kothari family being invited by the Shah family for lunch. Though there will be bitter moments with the two families meeting, Anupamaa will make sure that her guests are satisfied and happy. Just as the Kothari family will be about to leave, they will get to know that there has been an electricity cut-off at the Kothari house which will put them in a worrisome situation. Anupamaa will offer that they stay in the Shah house till the electricity is restored at their place. This will make the Kothari family’s stay in the Shah house longer.

Will this create more problems between the families?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.