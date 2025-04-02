Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Maahi celebrates Prem’s release; Is the real culprit caught?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Prem’s (Shivam Khajuria) arrest after a couple complained to the police about their son going missing and probably killed. Prem was arrested which created shockwaves in the family. Raahi (Adrija Roy) rallied to find proof and found a diary in Mohit’s room, which could open up some secrets related to the Kothari family. Also, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Raghav (Manish Goel) teamed up to find the culprit, and found clues indicating to Mohit having a hand in framing Prem.

The upcoming episode will see a beam of happiness run through the families. It will be shown that a man has been arrested for the murder and this will prompt the police to release Prem. Parag Kothari will be seen finally relieved, with his son coming out. Raahi will share the news with Maahi who will get surprisingly very happy. She will run around the house, distributing sweets to the family upon Prem’s release. Maahi will feel that she should be near Prem to take care of him, as Raahi is a troublemaker, according to Maahi.

What will happen next?

