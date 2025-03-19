Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Raghav escapes from prison; Anupamaa worries about her safety

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being livid with the Kothari family for stopping Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) big career move by not showing them their interview call papers. We wrote about Prem moving away from the Kothari family, which made Parag Kothari livid. He blamed Anupamaa for breaking his family and cursed her that she would not find happiness. We also wrote about Anupamaa’s journey as she went to the central prison and experienced a shocking incident when she was attacked by Raghav.

The upcoming episodes will bring high-voltage drama with Raghav attacking Raahi after which she will sustain an injury. Anupamaa will treat Raghav’s wound which would have happened after the tussle with Raahi.

The episodes will also see a shocking development with Raghav escaping from jail. This will create jitters for Anupamaa, as she will be worried about her safety. It will be interesting to see if Anupamaa will also find out that it was Raghav who attacked Raahi.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.