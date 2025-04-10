Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Parag refuses to forgive Khyati; asks her to get out of the house

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the past of Khyati (Zalk Desai) coming out before Prem (Shivam Khajuria). Prem got to know that Aryan aka Mohit was his brother and Khyati and Parag’s son, and that Khyati had left him to take care of Prem and Prarthana. When the shocking news reached the ears of Parag and others in the house, they were stunned.

The upcoming episode will see a big showdown in the Kothari house where Parag will be shocked that Khyati did not even tell him about their son’s presence and made the decision to abandon him without telling him. Parag will refuse to forgive Khyati. Raahi will try to talk it out to Parag, but Parag will not allow Raahi and Anupamaa to interfere. Prem will seek forgiveness from Khyati after knowing that his mother was mentally unstable and had committed suicide and that Khyati had no say in his mother’s death.

Parag will take the big decision of asking Khyati to go out of the house. Khyati will fall at Parag’s feet and will beg him to forgive her. Raahi and Prem will support Khyati and will tell the family that they will also leave the house along with Khyati.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.