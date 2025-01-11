Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem and Raahi’s cute Makar Sankranti plan; Prem makes kite with their initials

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) giving her consent to the wedding of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy). Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) was livid with her decision, but Anupamaa believed that it was better than getting into a marriage devoid of love. We have seen the entries of the Kothari family, that of Prem’s. Khyaati Kothari, mother of Prem met Anupamaa at the temple, where Anupamaa was offered the catering contract to Kothari house’s Sankranti function. Anupamaa also met Moti Baa (Alka Kaushal) and had a fight with her as her car was about to hurt Radha.

The upcoming episode will see Prem and Raahi’s cute moments being focussed upon. Prem will be forced to go elsewhere just before the Makar Sankranti festival. He will talk to Raahi over the phone and express his love. Raahi will tell Prem that she has a surprise ready for him, a kite. Prem will also tell Raahi that he too made a kite for her, with their initials. It will be interesting to see how this love story of Prem and Raahi will proceed, now with the Kothari family coming into the picture.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.