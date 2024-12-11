Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem decides to confess his love to Raahi; Maahi to talk about her love to Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with both Raahi (Alisha Parveen) and Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) falling for Prem (Shivam Khajuria). We saw the instance where Maahi tried her best and cheated in order to play Sita opposite Prem who was Ram in the Vivaah Panchami occasion. However, Maahi fainted at the right time, and Raahi had to soon dress up as Sita and take the place of Maahi. This resulted in Prem and Raahi getting married as Ram and Sita on stage.

We wrote about Prem having feelings for Raahi. The upcoming episode will see Prem trying his best to let out his feelings before Raahi. We also wrote about him saving Maahi from an attack and injuring himself in the process.

The episode to air will see Prem waiting for the right opportunity to reveal his feelings of love before Rahi. He will also find an opportune moment when he will confess his feelings before Raahi by putting a flower ring on her finger. However, at the same time, Maahi will want to confide about her feelings to Anupamaa. She will tell her Anu di about being in love with Prem.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.