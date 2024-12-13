Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem relieved after confessing love; seeks help to convince Raahi

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) saving Raahi’s (Alisha Parveen) life on more than one occasion. We saw goons attacking Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Raahi, where Prem got injured. Later, when Raahi got stuck in a fire mishap, Prem saved her. Meanwhile, Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) confided in Anupamaa that she loves Prem.

The upcoming episode will see Prem relieved after confiding about his love before Raahi. Raahi will not react in the affirmative, but he will be happy about giving her the space needed. Prem will be seen telling Pari and Ansh about his love. On the other hand, Pakhi knows about Maahi’s love for Prem and is urging her to express her love.

We have also mentioned an element of intrigue in Prem’s past. We have written about actress Sheersha Tiwari playing an important role.

It will be interesting to see how the love triangle proceeds from here.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.