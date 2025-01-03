Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem saves Raahi from a mishap; will the family know of their bond?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) agreeing to marry Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee). This decision of Prem has hurt Prem as well as Raahi (Adrija Roy) from within. As we know, they both love each other, but have sacrificed their love for the sake of others. While Raahi sacrificed to see her mother Anupamaa’s happiness, Prem sacrificed for Raahi’s sake.

We wrote about the engagement ceremony bringing more drama with Maahi’s mehendi getting ruined. She will blame Raahi for it and will get angry at her. She will also strike off Prem’s name that is on Raahi’s hand.

The upcoming episode will focus on Prem and Raahi’s pain and emotional turmoil all through the engagement ceremony. Prem will weep silently but will hold on to his decision to marry Maahi. However, when a mishap will be about to happen, Prem will save Raahi’s life. A decoration set will be about to fall on Raahi when Prem will save her. The moment will get intense as both Raahi and Prem will end up hugging each other before their family.

OMG!!

Will Anupamaa and the family get to know that they are in love?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.