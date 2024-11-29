Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem scolds Maahi; Maahi misunderstands Prem’s feelings

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Raahi (Alisha Parveen) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) starting the new business which is named after both their names. The cooking challenge was to decide who the best chef was. Anupamaa asked Prem (Shivam Khajuria) to be on the side of Raahi. However, Prem’s closeness with Raahi was a bone of contention for Maahi.

The upcoming episode will see Maahi grow angry at every act of Raahi. This will create a feeling of discomfort between Raahi and Maahi. Prem will scold Maahi for always targeting Raahi without any reason. Prem siding with Raahi will not go down well with Maahi.

Prem will be seen making a cute ‘Sorry’ card for Raahi. However, the card will reach the hands of Maahi who will feel that Prem has feelings for her. She will be happy to get a card for Prem.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.