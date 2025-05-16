Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi and Maahi get angry; Prem and Aryan on a mission to apologize

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Kothari family and the Shah family finally accepting to get Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) and Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) married by doing all the rituals wholeheartedly. As we know, Motibaa wanted the wedding to happen in the Kothari house, on her terms and conditions. She was also worried about both Raahi and Maahi not being the best daughters-in-law material that she had expected. Anupamaa, on the other hand, noticed the positive changes in Maahi and accepted her genuine love for Aryan.

The upcoming episode will see Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) being happy with the wedding being finalized. They will join together with Aryan and Maahi for the wedding shopping. When they will be on their day out, Raahi and Maahi will have arguments with their respective males, leading to them being angry. This will result in a cute song and dance sequence on the road, where both Aryan and Prem will be busy cheering up their girls and seeking their forgiveness. This will be a cute moment where Prem and Raahi, Aryan and Maahi will be seen in a happy ambience.

Will this happy ambience live long?

