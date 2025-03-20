Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi gets critical; Anupamaa eager to catch the culprit

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) beginning to have a healing connect with Raghav (Manish Goel) and trying to calm him down. As we know, Anupamaa, was however, unaware of Raghav being resposnible for the cruel attack on Raahi (Adrija Roy), in which she was deliberately attacked and injured. Now, with Raahi being in the hospital, tensions will rise with respect to the drama quotient.

The upcoming episode will be traumatic for Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Anupamaa as the doctor will tell them that Raahi is critical. The doctor will describe the injury and will tell them that this is not a freak accident but a deliberate assault on her. This will make Anupamaa furious and she will be desperate to get to the culprit. However, Prem and Anupamaa will be immensely tense and will pray for Raahi’s recovery.

How will it come to the fore that Raghav is responsible for Raahi’s condition?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.