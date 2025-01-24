Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi wavers in her decision regarding Prem; Anupamaa gets worried

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi‘s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem’s (Shivam Khajuria) real identity coming out. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) slapped him and questioned his lies. Raahi (Adrija Roy) was heartbroken and she broke all ties with Prem. However, Prem was not able to take Raahi’s decision, and pined for her. On the other hand, the Kotharis wondered whether a heartbroken Prem will get back to the family when Anupamaa would break ties with Prem.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa being restless as she will see a back and forth decision being made by Raahi. Parag Kothari (Rahil Azam) will decide to meet Anupamaa and family. When Anupamaa will not be ready to go, Raahi will be ready to go so that she can have a word with Prem. Raahi’s change in decision will shock Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.