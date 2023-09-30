Anupamaa Update: Anuj's brawl with a youngster turns disastrous for Samar?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Samar (Sagar Parekh) has been getting into tough situations and destiny indicates that something wrong is going to happen. We saw Samar thanking his family for giving him a great life. He thanked his mother Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and also understood the viewpoint of his father Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) better now, as he is going to become a father.

As we know, the Shah and Kapadia families are happy with the news of Dimple being pregnant. However, there is a sense of danger in Samar’s life. Anupamaa tied a black thread around Samar’s leg to ward off problems that he came across.

The coming episode will see the men readying up for their party outside while the ladies will be happy for their ‘me’ time at home. Samar’s black thread will fall off his leg, which will be a worrisome moment for Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa will pacify herself that Samar has Anuj, Vanraj, his brother and grandfather with him to take care.

As we know, the big drama will be Samar’s death, followed by the blame falling on Anuj. Wondering how this will happen?

We are told that Anuj will have a brawl with a youngster at the party. And its consequences will not be good for the family. The youngster who will be aggressive and hot-blooded will want to ruin Anuj’s life. He will get back to Anuj and will want to hurt him. And we hear that Samar will die saving Anuj.

Anupamaa Ep 1059 29th September Written Episode Update

The Shah family rejoiced as it was a happy occasion with Dimple’s pregnancy getting confirmed. Samar had an electric shock, and a few more dangers to his life which indicated something bad coming his way.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.