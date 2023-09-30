Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Update: Anuj's brawl with a youngster turns disastrous for Samar?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj having a fight with a youngster which will turn disastrous for Samar. Read on here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 11:59:08
Anupamaa Update: Anuj's brawl with a youngster turns disastrous for Samar? 856879

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Samar (Sagar Parekh) has been getting into tough situations and destiny indicates that something wrong is going to happen. We saw Samar thanking his family for giving him a great life. He thanked his mother Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and also understood the viewpoint of his father Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) better now, as he is going to become a father.

As we know, the Shah and Kapadia families are happy with the news of Dimple being pregnant. However, there is a sense of danger in Samar’s life. Anupamaa tied a black thread around Samar’s leg to ward off problems that he came across.

The coming episode will see the men readying up for their party outside while the ladies will be happy for their ‘me’ time at home. Samar’s black thread will fall off his leg, which will be a worrisome moment for Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa will pacify herself that Samar has Anuj, Vanraj, his brother and grandfather with him to take care.

As we know, the big drama will be Samar’s death, followed by the blame falling on Anuj. Wondering how this will happen?

We are told that Anuj will have a brawl with a youngster at the party. And its consequences will not be good for the family. The youngster who will be aggressive and hot-blooded will want to ruin Anuj’s life. He will get back to Anuj and will want to hurt him. And we hear that Samar will die saving Anuj.

Anupamaa Ep 1059 29th September Written Episode Update

The Shah family rejoiced as it was a happy occasion with Dimple’s pregnancy getting confirmed. Samar had an electric shock, and a few more dangers to his life which indicated something bad coming his way.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara vow NOT TO repeat mistakes of the past 856875
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara vow NOT TO repeat mistakes of the past
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look 856688
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal's dilemma to tell Vandana the truth 856594
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal’s dilemma to tell Vandana the truth
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home? 856587
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan's insensitive attitude 856539
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan’s insensitive attitude

Latest Stories

My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla 856910
My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja 856906
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested  856899
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested 
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV's Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai 856893
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi 856892
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna 856883
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB’s Pashminna
Read Latest News