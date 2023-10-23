Anupamaa Update: Malti Devi expresses her concern for Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being the only eyewitness to Samar’s killing at the restaurant. As we know, Suresh Rathore has proved to the court that Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) mental condition is not stable and that his statement should not be valid in a court of law. This has put immense pressure on Anuj’s witness. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) remain concerned about Anuj’s well-being.

The coming episode will show Anupamaa worrying the worst and hallucinating about Anuj being attacked. However, this will become a reality as a masked person will stealthily enter the Kapadia house at night and attack Anuj when Anuj and Anupamaa will be sleeping. However, Anupamaa being awake will avert the danger and soon, the attacker will be arrested.

But this planned attack on Anuj will be a worry for the Kapadias. Malti Devi will panic under pressure and will tell the family that her son will not go to court the next morning to give his statement. However, Devika and Anupamaa will protest and so will Anuj. Anuj will tell his mother to not show her sudden concerns towards her son when she did not care to see how he is for all the years.

Anupamaa Ep 1081 22nd October Written Episode Update

Devika and Anupamaa tried to get into the cafe of Sonu to bring about some proof of the Samar incident. On the other hand, Paritosh and Kinjal told their family that they were shifting to the UK.

Will Anuj manage to give his statement in court? Or will there be any adversity?

