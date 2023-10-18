Anupamaa Update: Pakhi gets to know a tragic news

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) trying their best to get Samar (Sagar Parekh) all the justice. As we know, Sonu has been arrested and the case has been started on the basis of Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) statement. However, Vanraj’s aggressive attitude has put him in trouble, with Sonu’s father recording his attack on him.

While Anupamaa is trying to handle every possible calamity that has come her family’s way, she is still unaware of the fact that Paritosh and Kinjal plan to move away, to the USA.

The coming episode will open up another big problem for Anupamaa. Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) will weep and tell her mother that she cannot conceive. Anupamaa will be shocked to hear this news. Pakhi will tell Anupamaa and the family that she had dropped in at the doctor’s clinic as Adhik and she intended to start a family. However, the reports will conclude that Pakhi cannot conceive.

This will be another big problem in the hands of Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1076 17th October Written Episode Update

Vanraj lost his self-control and tried to meet Sonu and attack him. However, he threatened Sonu’s father and told him that he would end Sonu’s life.

How will Anupamaa handle this problem of her daughter?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.