Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Update: Samar's last words to his family; thanks them for a great life

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Samar thanking his family profusely for the life he has got from them. Are these his parting last words to his family?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 13:18:50
Anupamaa Update: Samar's last words to his family; thanks them for a great life 856535

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama and is about to see a big tragedy hit the Shah and Kapadia families. The news of Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) upcoming death has been the top news from the set of Anupamaa. As the viewers are left startled by the new development and Sagar Parekh’s alleged exit from the show, we wonder how Samar will die.

We have seen how Samar is faced with a few aberrations that indicate a bigger tragedy happening to him. He got an electric shock and was even seen laughing hard and spending quality time with his family. As we know, the biggest happiness for the Shah family has come in the form of Dimple’s pregnancy and the expectations over Samar and Dimple becoming parents.

The coming episode will see more drama being added to Samar’s track before the makers focus on the unfortunate tragedy of his death.

Samar will be seen thanking his family profusely for the great life they have given him. He will be seen singing for his mother Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and even hugging her with tears in his eyes, for being his mother. When Anupamaa will ask why he is thanking them, Samar will reply that he does not know whether he will get another chance to thank them in this life. These words will startle Anupamaa.

As we know, Samar will die and the blame for his death will fall on Anuj (Gaurav Khanna).

Anupamaa Ep 1058 28th September Written Episode Update

Anupamaa got to know that Malti Devi has left the house. On the other hand, the Shah family was united again, as the news of Samar and Dimple being expectant parents brought smiles and happiness back to the family.

What will be the reason for Samar’s death? Are these thanking words one of his last words to his family?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara reveals a startling truth to Abhimanyu 856532
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara reveals a startling truth to Abhimanyu
My character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a wholesome woman: Sheeba Akashdeep 856508
My character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a wholesome woman: Sheeba Akashdeep
Auto Draft 855925
Teri Meri Doriyaann update: Angad’s life in danger, Sahiba’s desperate attempt to save him
Exclusive: Ishaan Singh Manhas to enter Star Plus show Titlie 855803
Titlie: Cheeku to risk his life and save Garv
Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Angad gets 'Best Businessman Of The Year' award 855355
Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Angad gets ‘Best Businessman Of The Year’ award
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 855338
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Sorab Bedi joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chaand Jalne Laga 856523
Exclusive: Sorab Bedi joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chaand Jalne Laga
Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her life struggles as an actor, says ‘dreams aren’t easy’ 856516
Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her life struggles as an actor, says ‘dreams aren’t easy’
Rest in peace, Professor Dumbledore: A look at Michael Gambon’s journey 856519
Rest in peace, Professor Dumbledore: A look at Michael Gambon’s journey
Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ is all set to hit theatres on December 22, deets inside 856507
Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ is all set to hit theatres on December 22, deets inside
My most memorable travel was to Kashmir: Arista Mehta of The Night Manager fame 856503
My most memorable travel was to Kashmir: Arista Mehta of The Night Manager fame
Rishi Kapoor Didn’t Approve Of Ranbir’s Script Sense 856499
Rishi Kapoor Didn’t Approve Of Ranbir’s Script Sense
Read Latest News