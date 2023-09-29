Anupamaa Update: Samar's last words to his family; thanks them for a great life

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama and is about to see a big tragedy hit the Shah and Kapadia families. The news of Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) upcoming death has been the top news from the set of Anupamaa. As the viewers are left startled by the new development and Sagar Parekh’s alleged exit from the show, we wonder how Samar will die.

We have seen how Samar is faced with a few aberrations that indicate a bigger tragedy happening to him. He got an electric shock and was even seen laughing hard and spending quality time with his family. As we know, the biggest happiness for the Shah family has come in the form of Dimple’s pregnancy and the expectations over Samar and Dimple becoming parents.

The coming episode will see more drama being added to Samar’s track before the makers focus on the unfortunate tragedy of his death.

Samar will be seen thanking his family profusely for the great life they have given him. He will be seen singing for his mother Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and even hugging her with tears in his eyes, for being his mother. When Anupamaa will ask why he is thanking them, Samar will reply that he does not know whether he will get another chance to thank them in this life. These words will startle Anupamaa.

As we know, Samar will die and the blame for his death will fall on Anuj (Gaurav Khanna).

Anupamaa Ep 1058 28th September Written Episode Update

Anupamaa got to know that Malti Devi has left the house. On the other hand, the Shah family was united again, as the news of Samar and Dimple being expectant parents brought smiles and happiness back to the family.

What will be the reason for Samar’s death? Are these thanking words one of his last words to his family?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.