Anupamaa Update: Shattered Anupamaa vows to take care of Dimple

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see shocking scenes as the Shah family will not be able to cope up with Samar's death news. Anupamaa will remember the promise she made to Samar.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Oct,2023 12:23:05
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the shocking tragedy of Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) death. As we know, the men had been to a restaurant to party, where Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) got into loggerheads with a rude and ruthless youngster Sonu. The result of the brawl that Anuj had with Sonu was that Sonu wanted to seek revenge on Anuj. He aimed his gun at Anuj, but tragically it was Samar who noticed it and averted Anuj from being shot by coming in between and taking the bullet on himself. This resulted in Samar breathing his last.

Now, the family is notified of the shocking unexpected tragedy. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will be shattered in the coming episodes and will weep as she cannot believe what she has heard. On the other hand, it will be a very sorrowful moment for the entire Shah family. Dimple (Nishi Saxena) who is pregnant with Samar’s child will be in a deep shock.

All of a sudden, Anupamaa will realize the promise she gave Samar of taking care of Dimple and his unborn kid. Anupamaa, in all her grief, will vow to take care of Dimple and handle her in this tragic hour.

Anupamaa Ep 1063 4th October Written Episode Update

Anuj came home to break the terrible news of Samar’s death. Vanraj fell to the ground while Adhik, Babuji and Paritosh were crying. Anupamaa refused to believe Anuj’s words and pulled them up for coming up with a dirty prank.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

