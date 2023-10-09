Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Update: Shocking!! Anupamaa STOPS Anuj from attending Samar's last rites

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa stopping Anuj from attending Samar's last rites. Anuj will have an emotional breakdown.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Oct,2023 16:04:54
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) death shattering all in the Shah household. The biggest blow has been to the parents Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). However, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has been facing the repercussions after being accused by Vanraj as the one to be blamed for Samar’s death. Anuj cried and Babuji lent him a shoulder to cry on. Babuji told Anuj that time would heal the pain of Anupamaa and Anuj, and that he was not to be blamed for Samar’s death. However, Anupamaa’s distancing from Anuj hurt Anuj a lot.

The coming episode will again dwell on this pain of Anuj which will shatter him. Anuj will be emotionally broken after another big development. Vanraj will try to drag Anuj away from the house when Anuj will try to console Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Anuj will have a talk wherein Anupamaa will tell Anuj that he will never understand her pain, as he has not lost a son. Saying this, Anupamaa will ask Anuj to go away and not attend the last rites of Samar. She will tell him to give her the space to be with her son and mourn him.

Anuj will be left alone to himself and have an emotional breakdown.

Anupamaa Ep 1067 8th October Written Episode Update

Anuj had an emotional breakdown as Anupamaa remained silent when Vanraj blamed him for Samar’s death. However, Babuji consoled Anuj and told him that he was not responsible for Samar’s death.

Who will console Anuj now? What will happen?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

