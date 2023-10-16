Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa and Varaj succeeding in lodging their police complaint. As a result of this, Sonu will get arrested.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) standing by Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) at a time when they needed a person to be a witness to the tragic developments at the restaurant which resulted in Samar’s death. While Paritosh and Adhik refused to help citing family pressure, it was Anuj who volunteered to give his statement before the police. Vanraj ridiculed his son Paritosh and called Anuj a saviour as he helped them lodge a complaint against Sonu.

The coming episode will see Vanraj and Anupamaa battling their pain. Vanraj will take ill and will be suggested to go through therapy. While the family will gear up to help Vanraj, Vanraj’s only goal will be to get justice for his son Samar.

The episode to air will also see the first victory for Anupamaa and Vanraj as Sonu will be arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged. This will not go down well with Sonu’s influential father Suresh Rathod. He will vow to ruin the Shahs.

Anupamaa Ep 1074 15th October Written Episode Update

Vanraj and Anupamaa wanted to lodge a complaint against Sonu. However, when their own family did not wish to accompany them, they saw Anuj giving them company. Anuj gave his statement to the police on what happened that night.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.