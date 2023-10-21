Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a huge threat

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj being scared by a major threat to his family. There will be an attack which will scare Vanraj.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Oct,2023 13:04:34
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a threat of his life 863164

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) being desperate to get justice for Samar (Sagar Parekh). However, Vanraj’s aggressive behaviour has dented their case, as Vanraj’s statements have been nullified by the court. This has put Anuj’s life in danger and we wrote about how Malti Devi and Anupamaa feared for the safety of Anuj.

We saw how Anupamaa tried to calm down Vanraj and told him how important it is to keep control over their behaviour at this stage. Vanraj realized the importance of fighting for justice in the right way and declared that he would get justice for his son.

The coming episode will see Vanraj being traumatized as an unknown person with his face covered under a helmet comes to the Shah house and points his gun at Baa and Babuji. Vanraj who will notice this will come running when he will be hit. It will be a toy bullet with a message that will stick to his chest. It will be a warning letter asking the family to back off from Samar’s case failing which they will lose their lives. Vanraj will try to capture the person, but he will smartly flee away. Vanraj will get worried about the safety of his family.

Anupamaa Ep 1079 20th October Written Episode Update

Anupamaa talked to Vanraj and asked him to control his anger. She talked about how important it was for them to keep their steps carefully and not lose their temper and emotions at any time.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus' show Jhanak 863148
Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus’ show Jhanak
Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos 862723
Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s surprise entry as 3rd show
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat 862690
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan turns 'motivator' for Savi 862684
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan turns ‘motivator’ for Savi
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad misses Sahiba 862665
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad misses Sahiba

Latest Stories

Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die? 863161
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die?
Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi 863157
Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi
Congratulations! Jacqueliene Fernandez adds Rs. 2 crore BMW i7 to her garage, deets inside 863089
Congratulations! Jacqueliene Fernandez adds Rs. 2 crore BMW i7 to her garage, deets inside
I love the vibrant Garba vibes during Navratri: Amandeep Sidhu 863154
I love the vibrant Garba vibes during Navratri: Amandeep Sidhu
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka pushes Lakshmi off the cliff 863150
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka pushes Lakshmi off the cliff
Exclusive: Dharampatnii fame Gurpreet Bedi to play the parallel lead in Colors' Chaand Jalne Laga 863144
Exclusive: Dharampatnii fame Gurpreet Bedi to play the parallel lead in Colors’ Chaand Jalne Laga
Read Latest News