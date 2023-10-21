Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a huge threat

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) being desperate to get justice for Samar (Sagar Parekh). However, Vanraj’s aggressive behaviour has dented their case, as Vanraj’s statements have been nullified by the court. This has put Anuj’s life in danger and we wrote about how Malti Devi and Anupamaa feared for the safety of Anuj.

We saw how Anupamaa tried to calm down Vanraj and told him how important it is to keep control over their behaviour at this stage. Vanraj realized the importance of fighting for justice in the right way and declared that he would get justice for his son.

The coming episode will see Vanraj being traumatized as an unknown person with his face covered under a helmet comes to the Shah house and points his gun at Baa and Babuji. Vanraj who will notice this will come running when he will be hit. It will be a toy bullet with a message that will stick to his chest. It will be a warning letter asking the family to back off from Samar’s case failing which they will lose their lives. Vanraj will try to capture the person, but he will smartly flee away. Vanraj will get worried about the safety of his family.

What will happen next?

