Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj getting bouts of aggression which will not do well for their case to find justice for Samar.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) lodging a police complaint against Sonu Rathore for killing their son Samar. This complaint was strengthened when Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) gave his statement against Sonu. Sonu got arrested and this was a first victory for Vanraj and Anupamaa. However, Vanraj we saw, has lost his mental stability. He is so much grieving for his dead son that he has lost his mental balance. We wrote about how he fainted and the doctor told the family to take him to a therapist.

Now, the coming episode will see Vanraj losing his mental stability and going to meet Sonu. He will be full of vengeance and will want to kill Sonu. He will openly tell all in his violent behaviour that he will kill Sonu. Sonu’s father Suresh Rathore will take advantage of the situation and will record Vanraj swearing for revenge. Vanraj’s aggressive nature will go on to be a downfall in Samar’s case.

Anupamaa Ep 1075 16th October Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Anuj got relieved with Sonu’s arrest. However, Vanraj lost his mental stability owing to the high pressure of losing his son.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.