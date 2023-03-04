Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has exposed the real face of Maaya (Chahat Pandey) in front of everyone. The truth has shaken Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), but she is confident and trusts her husband fully. At this juncture, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) plays spoilsport.

The coming episode will see big drama with Vanraj telling that no man is genuine in marriage and he cites examples of himself, Ankush and Paritosh. He will also trigger the fact that if Anuj was clean, why did he not tell about Maaya’s close moment with him during the picnic. Anupamaa will be baffled hearing this.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj had promised each other that they will not hide anything from the other. Anupamaa in fact came to Anuj and told him about Vanraj stepping over the line. Vanraj on the other hand, wishes that Anupamaa gets back to his life and home.

How will Anupamaa react to Vanraj’s taunt?

