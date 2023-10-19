Television | Spoilers

Atharva’s financial scheme backfires in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

The forthcoming episodes promise an intriguing rollercoaster ride as the entire Wagle family unites not only to prevent Rajesh from getting arrested but also to collaborate with the police in uncovering the true culprit behind this case.

Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ narrates the engaging story of the Wagle family, echoing the daily struggles of the common man. In recent episodes, the Wagle brothers, Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) and Manoj (Vipul Deshpande), come to the rescue of the Dadar chawl residents from the corrupt politician’s scheme and successfully secure the Dadar redevelopment project. Meanwhile, the family’s financial crisis leads Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi) to devise a plan to boost their income.

In the upcoming episodes, Atharva’s seemingly successful plan takes a disastrous turn. After a surprising 20 lakh rupees find their way into his account, Atharva is on cloud nine, but it is short-lived. Desperate to keep the situation hidden from his family, he unknowingly becomes involved in a money laundering scandal, leading to an unexpected visit from the police at the Wagle’s doorstep. The forthcoming episodes promise an intriguing rollercoaster ride as the entire Wagle family unites not only to prevent Rajesh from getting arrested but also to collaborate with the police in uncovering the true culprit behind this case.

Will Rajesh and his family get out of the mess created by Atharva?

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “The current storyline in Wagle Ki Duniya mirrors real-world situations where the younger generation, driven by good intentions, sometimes take risks that are beyond their understanding. Atharva, in his eagerness to help the family, triggers a chain of events that puts us all in a very difficult situation. The way the story unfolds is a valuable lesson, and I hope viewers take away the idea that even the best intentions can have unforeseen repercussions.”

