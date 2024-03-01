Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana part ways

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the revelations between the Karmakar and Malhotra families happening in the wrong way possible. We saw Kuldeep (Amit Behl) playing his game very well and making Kunal (Mohit Malik) trust him that he did not cause any accident to Vani.

Vijay’s entry into the house further opened up the hidden skeletons, and Kuldeep turned everything his way. The coming episode will see Kuldeep introduce Vijay to Kunal as the guy who took away his wife Vani from him. If this is not enough, Kuldeep will tell Kunal that their relationship was so close that Vani gave away her property to Vijay which is Vandana Niwas.

All of this will come as a shock to both Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Kunal, but they will react with huge support to their respective fathers. While Vandana will stand for her father’s righteousness, Kunal will claim that he trusts his father. This will bring about a huge question mark on Kunal and Vandana’s relationship. Kunal will ask Vandana if she got married to him to avenge their family hatred. Vandana will not have any answer to give, but will request Kunal to trust her.

Words will get big and Kunal and Vandana will decide that they will not stay in the marriage where there is no trust.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 189 29th February Written Episode Update

Vandana exposed Kuldeep in front of Kunal and told him that he tried to kill Vani. But Kunal’s faith in his father was strong and he did not believe Vandana.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.