ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal rejects Vandana's voice

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut launches amid huge expectations. The show will see the high point of Kunal rejecting Vandana's voice.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Aug,2023 14:37:32
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal rejects Vandana's voice 844531

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the new Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut launches amid huge buzz. The show has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads. The show is about an aspiring singer Vandana Karmarkar trying to make it big, with her unique voice. However, she faces a lot of rejections in life. On the other hand, we have Kunal who has come to Mumbai from London with high hopes of finding one good voice that can resurrect their business to the top again.

The first episode introduces audiences to Kunal who does not believe that Mumbai makes dreams come true. On the other hand, we see Vandana who is lively and cheerful, and hopes to make it big in music one day.

The episode will see Vandana going for a song audition where her voice will be tested by Kunal. Kunal has been called by Rohan who finds Vandana’s voice to be magical. However, the episode will see Kunal outrightly rejecting the voice of Vandana and condemning it too. Vandana will feel bad to hear the comments said by Kunal.

Will Vandana be able to prove to the world that she is a good singer?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba dies 844501
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba dies
Exclusive: Surbhi Mittal to join the cast of Pandya Store 844486
Exclusive: Surbhi Mittal to join the cast of Pandya Store
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini drives her car over Radha? 844478
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini drives her car over Radha?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer turns against Akshara 844470
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer turns against Akshara
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's emotional reaction to support Adhik 844455
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi’s emotional reaction to support Adhik
Exclusive: Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Pandya Store 844446
Exclusive: Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Pandya Store
Latest Stories
Ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa settles 2018 physical assault case against Armaan Kohli 844550
Ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa settles 2018 physical assault case against Armaan Kohli
The Deols To Break The Family Rule 844533
The Deols To Break The Family Rule
Scoop: Dhanush and Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran head for another cinematic venture, deets inside 844450
Scoop: Dhanush and Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran head for another cinematic venture, deets inside
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan dream about their wedding 844542
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan dream about their wedding
Maldives is my dream date destination: Rooprashmi Sharma 844539
Maldives is my dream date destination: Rooprashmi Sharma
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Surilii suffers miscarriage 844537
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Surilii suffers miscarriage
Read Latest News