Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal rejects Vandana's voice

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the new Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut launches amid huge buzz. The show has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads. The show is about an aspiring singer Vandana Karmarkar trying to make it big, with her unique voice. However, she faces a lot of rejections in life. On the other hand, we have Kunal who has come to Mumbai from London with high hopes of finding one good voice that can resurrect their business to the top again.

The first episode introduces audiences to Kunal who does not believe that Mumbai makes dreams come true. On the other hand, we see Vandana who is lively and cheerful, and hopes to make it big in music one day.

The episode will see Vandana going for a song audition where her voice will be tested by Kunal. Kunal has been called by Rohan who finds Vandana’s voice to be magical. However, the episode will see Kunal outrightly rejecting the voice of Vandana and condemning it too. Vandana will feel bad to hear the comments said by Kunal.

Will Vandana be able to prove to the world that she is a good singer?

