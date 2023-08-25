ADVERTISEMENT
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal troubled by his past

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Kunal being troubled by his past, where he will remember his mother who had left them.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 14:44:36
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal troubled by his past 845638

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) looking for a penthouse in the same locality as that of Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). As we know, he has come to resurrect his father’s music company and take it to the top again. However, he does not know that he will be the neighbour of Vandana if he decides to stay in the house.

The coming episode will see Kunal getting angry at Bobby for paying up a huge lease amount for the penthouse without even checking the locality. Kunal will not want to live in it but will be forced to go inside and see the house as the lease amount has been paid.

Inside the house, he will be troubled by his past as he will listen to Ganpati Bappa vandan being sung by neighbour Vandana at her house. The song of Vandana will remind him about his mother who had left her husband when her kids were too small. He will be disturbed to remember the scenes where he as a child cried for his mother after she had left them.

What will Kunal do now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News