Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Malhotra family propose Kunal-Vandana divorce

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Kunal (Mohit Malik) getting separated by the wily plans of Kuldeep. As we know, the rift between the Malhotra and Karmarkar families created by Kuldeep (Amit Behl) has torn the relations apart. Kunal and Vandana who are immensely in love with each other, are now forced to walk their separate ways.

We saw Kunal trying his best to handle Tara. However, Tara longed for her mother. Kunal too, iwa submerged in thoughts of Vandana.

The coming episode will see Vandana needing to earn some quick money to handle the medical expenses of her father. As we know, Vijay has a heart problem and needs to be admitted to the hospital for tests.

Vandana will give her consent to sing at a restaurant. Kuldeep will get to know of it from Hemant and will plan a family dinner in the same hotel. His idea will be to put it in Kunal’s head that Vandana sings for her livelihood at restaurants and further tarnish her image. However, there will be a problem with a few guys misbehaving with Vandana at the restaurant. Kunal will come to her rescue.

But this will further allow the Malhotras to completely erase Vandana’s identity from Kunal’s life. Pammi and Kuldeep will force Vandana and Kunal to get divorced so that they can do whatever they can do anything in their lives.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 193 4th March Written Episode Update

Tara met Vandana in the wee hours of the night. She slept in Vandana’s lap. The Malhotras accused Vandana of taking Tara.

Will Kunal and Vandana agree to divorce?

