Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana challenges Kunal

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) not only rejecting Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) voice, but also humiliating her by saying that her voice resembles that of an alien and that she can never sing soulfully.

Vandana is so shattered that she confronts Kunal and talks to him. The coming episode will see Vandana’s emotional confrontation with Kunal. Vandana will tell him that he could have silently rejected her but chose to humiliate her and shatter her confidence and aspirations which is not done.

The coming episode will see Vandana giving back to Kunal with attitude and challenging him that she will one day become a popular and respected singer and he will come to her, requesting her to sing for his music label.

Later, Vandana and Kunal will yet again meet at a cafe where Vandana will challenge him yet again with her action, by writing Number 1 on the glass door. It will depict the similarity in both Kunal and Vandana’s mindset to reach to the top. While Kunal will want to take his business to the Number 1 spot, Vandana has now challenged Kunal that she will be the Number 1 singer.

Will Vandana be able to prove her mettle? When will Kunal have a realization?

It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.