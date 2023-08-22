ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana challenges Kunal

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana challenging Kunal that she will on day become a top singer, who will be much sought after!!

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 12:38:04
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) not only rejecting Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) voice, but also humiliating her by saying that her voice resembles that of an alien and that she can never sing soulfully.

Vandana is so shattered that she confronts Kunal and talks to him. The coming episode will see Vandana’s emotional confrontation with Kunal. Vandana will tell him that he could have silently rejected her but chose to humiliate her and shatter her confidence and aspirations which is not done.

The coming episode will see Vandana giving back to Kunal with attitude and challenging him that she will one day become a popular and respected singer and he will come to her, requesting her to sing for his music label.

Later, Vandana and Kunal will yet again meet at a cafe where Vandana will challenge him yet again with her action, by writing Number 1 on the glass door. It will depict the similarity in both Kunal and Vandana’s mindset to reach to the top. While Kunal will want to take his business to the Number 1 spot, Vandana has now challenged Kunal that she will be the Number 1 singer.

Will Vandana be able to prove her mettle? When will Kunal have a realization?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

