Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets pregnant

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) concentrating on her father’s ailment and treatment. She has started to sing at events in order to get the money for her father’s medical expenses. We saw how the Malhotra family, especially Kuldeep and Pammi forced Vandana and Kunal (Mohit Malik) to divorce. However, Kunal did not give his consent and remained silent on the issue.

The coming episode will see Vandana getting uneasy while singing. She will be singing at an event when she will feel uneasy and will faint. She will be rushed to the hospital where she will be told that she is pregnant.

Vandana will be extremely happy with the news and will want to share it with Kunal. Vandana will also in due course of time, realize that Vaibhav had cheated her and faked her medical reports that she could never get pregnant. Vandana will grow wild at Vaibhav for deceiving her to such an extent.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 194 5th March Written Episode Update

Will Vandana confide in Kunal that she is pregnant?

