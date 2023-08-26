Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana hits Kunal; assumes him to be a thief

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana hitting Kunal after she will assume him to be a thief. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Aug,2023 11:27:25
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Kunal (Mohit Malik) is unhappy that Bobby has paid a huge sum as a lease for a penthouse which is located in a bad locality and has Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) as the neighbour. The interaction of Vandana and Kunal near their house has made it tough for Kunal to stay at the place. Meanwhile, Vandana will feel angry that she has been coming face to face with the same man again and again.

The coming episode will see Kunal being taken by Bobby to his house where he will not be comfortable. Guneet and Pammi will treat him well but Kunal will be told by his father to go back to the penthouse soon.

Kunal will be seen getting back to the penthouse in the wee hours of the night. However, Vandana will assume that a thief has entered her neighbourhood and will attack the man with a broom. She will hit the man and later realize that it is Kunal.

How will Kunal react to this incident?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

