Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vani gets back her memory

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is seeing its climax, with the show shutting this week. The show has seen huge twists in the form of Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) separation. As we know, Kuldeep created a huge misunderstanding between the two families, which has resulted in both Kunal and Vandana holding angst against each other. Amidst all this, came the good news of Vandana getting pregnant. She went and confided this truth with Kunal. Kunal was very happy but could not express it and accept Vandana again owing to the family feud.

The coming drama will see Mrunal and Pammi turning good and realizing the grave mistakes they made in their lives. They both will be seen insisting on Kunal to get Vandana back to their house. Kuldeep will get jittery with this development.

There will also be a highpoint drama with Vani regaining her memory. Vandana will be singing the aarti song at her house, when Vani will recollect her past. She will also join with Vandana to sing the Aarti. She will tell the family that she has regained her memory and will be determined to expose Kuldeep in front of Kunal.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 197 8th March Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.