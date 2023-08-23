Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is the tale of a father and daughter who aspire to fulfil their vision of being known as singers. Yes, we can say that Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) dream of becoming a singer, is her father Vijay’s dream too, as it is this bond that connects them and motivates them in life. There was a time when Vijay (Yatin Karyekar) wanted to do well as a singer, but failed to get noticed and make a mark. Life has taught him the harsh way of survival, but that has not shaken him one bit as he strives today, to make his daughter Vandana successful in life as a singer. And viewers in the coming episode, will see this musical connection and bond between the father and daughter.

As we know, Vandana was rejected by Kunal (Mohit Malik). Rejection is one thing, but he shattered her vision by saying that she can never make a mark in life. This hurt Vandana a lot and she went on to challenge him that she will one day become a popular singer who will be in the Number position. Now when Vandana will come home shattered, her father will motivate her to get up again and reach for the stars that she has aimed for.

It will be an emotional episode where her father’s soulful motivation in the form of music will rejuvenate a shattered Vandana to fight again.

