Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see the father Vijay motivating his daughter Vandana to get up again to fight another day, and fulfil her dream of becoming a singer.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 13:41:25
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is the tale of a father and daughter who aspire to fulfil their vision of being known as singers. Yes, we can say that Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) dream of becoming a singer, is her father Vijay’s dream too, as it is this bond that connects them and motivates them in life. There was a time when Vijay (Yatin Karyekar) wanted to do well as a singer, but failed to get noticed and make a mark. Life has taught him the harsh way of survival, but that has not shaken him one bit as he strives today, to make his daughter Vandana successful in life as a singer. And viewers in the coming episode, will see this musical connection and bond between the father and daughter.

As we know, Vandana was rejected by Kunal (Mohit Malik). Rejection is one thing, but he shattered her vision by saying that she can never make a mark in life. This hurt Vandana a lot and she went on to challenge him that she will one day become a popular singer who will be in the Number position. Now when Vandana will come home shattered, her father will motivate her to get up again and reach for the stars that she has aimed for.

It will be an emotional episode where her father’s soulful motivation in the form of music will rejuvenate a shattered Vandana to fight again.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

