Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Aayush declares Lakshmi to be the winner of prashad making competition. Malishka refuses to believe her. However, Rishi shouts at Malishka for her negativity.

Later, the family members play Holi, and Malishka keeps interrupting Rishi and Lakshmi. Aayush and Shalu decide to get Rishi drunk. Malishka and Sonal execute their plan to embarrass Lakshmi and celebrate, as they think they have succeeded.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi both get drunk and behave weirdly. While Lakshmi talks to Karishma, the latter asks Neelam to scold her for her behaviour. Soon, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi, who is drunk, humiliates her mother-in-law for always insulting her. Lakshmi mentions how she got her in the house as a daughter-in-law for her own personal reason and now wants to kick her out. Lakshmi reveals the harsh truth about Neelam in front of the guest.

What will happen next? Will Neelam kick out Lakshmi?

