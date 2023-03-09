Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Malishka’s ploy backfires on her and the maid tells the truth. Virendra and Harleen raise their objections over Malishka, but Neelam and Karishma still defend her.

Later, Aayush tells Rishi and Lakshmi that he believes Malishka is behind the party’s fiasco. However, they fail to find proof against her. On the other hand, Neelam talks to Rishi and says that she has chosen a groom for Lakshmi.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi decide to go to a wedding wherein Rishi plans a meeting of Lakshmi and the prospective groom Aarav. However, Malishka gets insecure and decides to follow them. At the wedding, Rishi meets Malishka and gets angry at her for doubting him. However, Malishka mentions about being invited to the wedding. Lakshmi meets Aarav at the wedding.

Will Lakshmi agree to marry Aarav?

