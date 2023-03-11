Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi meets Aarav at the wedding. Lakshmi witnesses Aarav still having feelings for his ex-wife Arundhati and decides to unite them. Lakshmi makes Aarav and Arundhati realize their love for each other and soon reunites them.

Later, Aarav and Arundhati announce their reunion in front of the guests and thank Lakshmi for the same. Soon, when Dadi blesses her and Rishi, Malishka enters the picture and takes away Rishi with him which makes Lakshmi upset. The latter goes to the washroom and has an emotional breakdown after thinking about Rishi and Malishka’s marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi get busy during the wedding. Soon, the place catches fire and the three get trapped. Lakshmi saves Malishka and soon she goes to save Rishi. However, Lakshmi gets trapped as a pillar falls on her leg. Lakshmi requests Malishka to save Rishi. However, she fails to do so. Soon, Lakshmi risks her life and saves Rishi from the fire accident.

Will Lakshmi and Rishi manage to come out of the venue safely?

