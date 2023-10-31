Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) comes to Lakshmi’s room and the doctors declare Lakshmi dead. Rishi gets shocked and asks the doctor to do something. Rishi panics and asks Lakshmi to wake up. Finally, Rishi hugs Lakshmi and soon the latter reacts. The doctor witnesses the miracle and informs Rishi that Lakshmi is alive. Soon, Rishi gets happy and the doctor puts an oxygen mask on Lakshmi.

Rishi goes to take a rest. However, when Rishi returns after a while, he witnesses Lakshmi being missing from the bed. Soon, he starts looking out for Lakshmi. He asks the entire hospital staff to find Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Meanwhile, Malishka finds Lakshmi in the store room and decides to kill her.

In the coming episode, Malishka attempts to strangulate Lakshmi and kill her. However, she yet again fails in her plan as Rishi enters the storeroom while looking out for Lakshmi. Malishka gets scared seeing Rishi and tries to hide to save herself. Rishi calls out Lakshmi’s name and while finding he slips and falls.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 745 30th October 2023 Written Episode Update

