Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Catches Balvinder Red-handed, Anushka Conspires To Kill

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three and a half years and still continues to rule. Shalu challenges Anushka, which leaves her furious. On the other hand, Lakshmi calls Rishi to find out about his whereabouts.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi discovers that Rishi is in the meeting and not with Malishka, leaving her shocked. She starts wondering about the man she saw with Malishka. Lakshmi removes the doctor’s white coat. Balvinder and Malishka, unaware of Lakshmi, come out to take medicine.

Lakshmi bumps into Balvinder, and as she sees him, she is shocked. Lakshmi picks up the medicines and gives them to him. Lakshmi tells Balvinder that she knows these medicines are pregnancy pills, which leaves Balvinder tense. Malishka is shocked but manages to hide herself.

Anushka, furious at Shalu, vows to do anything to separate Shalu and Aayush. She tells Neil that if she has to kill Aayush or even herself, she will do it but won’t let Shalu marry him, hinting at upcoming danger.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?