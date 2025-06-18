Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Confesses To Killing Neelam – How Will Rishi React?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for almost the last four years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi confronts Lakshmi, telling her about Shalu and Rano’s accusation that he betrayed her.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi, in front of Lakshmi, claims that Malishka loves him more than her as she always stood by his side. He also asks her if she has left any reason for him to love her. Rishi also accuses her of ruining his life, which leaves Lakshmi heartbroken. She hears Rishi’s frustration and stays silent.

On the other hand, Malishka discovers that Rishi and Lakshmi are still coming close to each other. She is frustrated and expresses her concern to her friend. Malishka tells her that she did everything to separate Rishi and Lakshmi, and she has also done something unimaginable. Malishka’s friend asks her what she did this time, and Malishka confesses to killing Neelam, creating a critical moment.

Will Rishi hear Malishka’s confession, leading to her exposal?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Although Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans in motion to separate them. The show is gearing up for its final episode; let’s see whether Rishi and Lakshmi reunite or not. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.