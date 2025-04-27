Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Saves Herself, Neelam Gets Angry On Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi announces on the mic that Malishka is pregnant with Balwinder’s child, shocking everyone.

In the upcoming episode, as Lakshmi exposes Malishka, Kiran, Neelam, and others condemn her claims. Lakshmi gives her the proof, handing Neelam the DNA reports of Malishka. However, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi as she sees the reports. It turns out Malishka changed the reports, and in place of Malishka, the reports say something else.

Shalu is also shocked and tries to tell Neelam that Lakshmi is telling the truth. But Neelam scolds Lakshmi and looks frustrated. Aayush tries to calm Neelam, highlighting that Lakshmi did this just for the family. Neelam stops Aayush, but Rishi takes a stand for Lakshmi. Even after the big drama, Neelam taunts Rishi for standing with Lakshmi and disrespecting her.

