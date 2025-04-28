Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Questions Lakshmi, Malishka Targets Her Child

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi comes to talk to Lakshmi about Malishka’s plan.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi is upset as Lakshmi doesn’t tell him whatever she was trying to do exposing Malishka’s pregnancy. Rishi questions her why she didn’t tell him about all these things. Lakshmi shared that she lacked proof against Malishka, and when she found the proof, she showed it to everyone. Rishi tells Lakshmi that he trusts her blindly and that she doesn’t need to prove anything.

On the other hand, Kiran highlights the need to do something with Lakshmi as soon as possible. She tells Malishka that they wish to do something with Lakshmi, but now they also have to do something with her child. Malishka asks Kiran what they will do with her child, and Kiran emphasizes that they will have to harm Lakshmi. The next day, Lakshmi comes for a checkup at the hospital.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.