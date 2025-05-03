Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Confronts Balwinder, Malishka Worries As Rishi Searches For Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. The show features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. In Lakshmi’s disappearance scene, Shalu expresses her doubts about Malishka.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Aayush become furious, but they use their brains and ask the receptionist if they can see the CCTV footage. However, the receptionist denies it straightforwardly. As they look worried, Rishi and Aayush’s search for Lakshmi lands Malishka in danger. Malishka expresses her concern to Kiran, asking what if they find Lakshmi, intensifying the moment.

On the other hand, Balwinder rushes to enter the lift to assure Shalu that she should not find out about Lakshmi’s whereabouts. Shalu gets angry and suspicious. She confronts Balwinder, telling him that she knows everything about him. But Balwinder doesn’t react to this to keep himself away from any matter.

As Lakshmi tries to escape and save her child, the Daima hits her with a steal tray on her head. Lakshmi feels intense pain while the nurses hold her. Daima takes Lakshmi back to the basement and begins the abortion procedure.

How will Lakshmi save her child from Malishka?

