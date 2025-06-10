Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Threatens To Expose Anushka And Malishka – Will She Succeed?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been ruling hearts for almost four years now. The series continues to entertain viewers with major twists and gripping storylines, featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Aayush breaks off his marriage with Shalu forever and updates her about his decision to leave the country and move abroad.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu is heartbroken but takes out the engagement ring and returns it to Aayush. As she comes out, she bumps into Anushka. Shalu warns her and asks her to stay away from the Oberoi family, highlighting that there are differences between the Oberoi family and Lakshmi at present, but these differences will be resolved one day.

Anushka listens to her silently and looks cunningly at Shalu. However, Shalu doesn’t allow Anushka to make her feel any low. Rather, Shalu threatens to expose Anushka and Malishka. She says that soon she and Lakshmi will expose the truth, which will expose Anushka and Malishka, leaving Anushka scared. Shalu leaves from there after teasing Anushka. On the other hand, Malishka celebrates her victory, unaware of Shalu and Lakshmi’s mission to reveal the truth.

Will Shalu and Lakshmi succeed in their plans?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Although Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans in motion to separate them. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.