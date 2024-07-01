Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Rishi Dances With Malishka, Lakshmi Jealous

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists with the gripping storyline in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Paro falls in danger, and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) saves her. While hugging Paro, Rishi gets emotional as he recently discovered that Paro is his daughter. Neelam also hugs her granddaughter. On the other hand, Neelam invites Paro to Rohan’s birthday party, where she is supposed to announce Paro as her granddaughter.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) come to the party looking beautiful in a salwar suit. When Malishka is jealous of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry, she tries to make Lakshmi feel jealous and purposely falls on Rishi. As Rishi and Malishka come close, Lakshmi feels jealous. Later, Rishi decides to make Lakshmi feel jealous, and he dances romantically with Malishka at the party. Soon, Lakshmi leaves from there. Rishi follows Lakshmi and confronts about Paro. He asks her to reveal the truth that Paro is his daughter, but Lakshmi denies it.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will come close.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?