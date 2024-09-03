Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience will see an interesting twist when Lakshmi exposes Ojas.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging dramas revolving around a terrorist attack on Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) hotel to kill the CM Madam. The terrorists beat Rishi and Aayush very badly. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) comes to save them, but the leader of the gang, Ojas, offers Lakshmi a deal. He asks Lakshmi to shoot the CM Madam, and in return, he will leave her family.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi finds the CM Madam and chases her to shoot. In front of the police officers, Lakshmi warns the CM Madam and asks her to stay as that is the only way for her family to get released. Lakshmi shoots the CM Madam, and she falls to the ground, blood flowing out of her body.

Witnessing this, Ojas enters the scene and points a gun at Lakshmi, blaming her for the CM Madam’s condition. As he pretends to be the CM’s savior, the CM wakes up and shares that this was all Lakshmi’s plan to expose Ojas. Ojas tries to manipulate with his words and calls himself innocent. However, the CM slaps Ojas and highlights his dishonesty.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?