ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush and Shalu learn about Vikrant’s mystery girl Sweety

Aayush and Shalu peep inside an old house wherein they witness a girl named Sweety hugging Vikrant. Aayush and Shalu get shocked in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 11:50:05
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush and Shalu learn about Vikrant’s mystery girl Sweety

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Lakshmi, Rishi, and Malishka reach home, and Neelam is relieved. Lakshmi goes to her room, and Malishka follows her. Soon, the latter accuses her of coming close to Rishi. Lakshmi lashes out at Malishka for accusing her. Later, Malishka reveals to Neelam that Rishi and Lakshmi are missing at the jewellery store. The latter gets angry and asks Lakshmi to reveal the truth.

On the other hand, Aayush follows the jewellery delivery guy to know the truth about Vikrant. However, Aayush fails to witness him due to a traffic signal. Shalu gets an idea, and they call the jewellery store to find the address. Aayush gets the address where Vikrant has asked to deliver the mangalsutra. He goes to the address with Shalu and finds Vikrant in the house.

In the coming episode, Aayush and Shalu spy on Vikrant. Soon, the delivery guy comes to the door and Vikrant receives the mangalsutra parcel. Aayush gets shocked to see Vikrant. Later, Aayush and Shalu bring a ladder and tries to peep inside the house. Aayush witnesses a girl named Sweety hugging Vikrant and the latter kisses her on forhead.

OMG! Will Aayush expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns about Rajveer going to Luthra house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns about Rajveer going to Luthra house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya meets Rhea on her wedding day
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya meets Rhea on her wedding day
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi to get Khushi on one condition
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi to get Khushi on one condition
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush gets one step closer to finding Vikrant’s secret
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush gets one step closer to finding Vikrant’s secret
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir keen to know about his real father
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir keen to know about his real father
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it - Karishma Tanna
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it - Karishma Tanna
I treat my job more as a place to learn than a place to earn: Karan Suchak
I treat my job more as a place to learn than a place to earn: Karan Suchak
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know about Kavya's pregnancy
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know about Kavya's pregnancy
Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein
A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati
A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati
Read Latest News