Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush and Shalu learn about Vikrant’s mystery girl Sweety

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Lakshmi, Rishi, and Malishka reach home, and Neelam is relieved. Lakshmi goes to her room, and Malishka follows her. Soon, the latter accuses her of coming close to Rishi. Lakshmi lashes out at Malishka for accusing her. Later, Malishka reveals to Neelam that Rishi and Lakshmi are missing at the jewellery store. The latter gets angry and asks Lakshmi to reveal the truth.

On the other hand, Aayush follows the jewellery delivery guy to know the truth about Vikrant. However, Aayush fails to witness him due to a traffic signal. Shalu gets an idea, and they call the jewellery store to find the address. Aayush gets the address where Vikrant has asked to deliver the mangalsutra. He goes to the address with Shalu and finds Vikrant in the house.

In the coming episode, Aayush and Shalu spy on Vikrant. Soon, the delivery guy comes to the door and Vikrant receives the mangalsutra parcel. Aayush gets shocked to see Vikrant. Later, Aayush and Shalu bring a ladder and tries to peep inside the house. Aayush witnesses a girl named Sweety hugging Vikrant and the latter kisses her on forhead.

OMG! Will Aayush expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!