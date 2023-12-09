Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi to run away from mental asylum?

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, the police inspector informs Rishi that until the hospital doesn’t give a certificate which mentions Lakshmi to be absolutely fine, he cannot do anything. Rishi gets upset but he promises to bring out Lakshmi from mental asylum by hook or by crook. Meanwhile, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) is dragged inside a dark room at the mental asylum and she breaks down.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), Ayush, Shalu and Bani make a master plan to bring out Lakshmi from the mental asylum. To execute their plan, Ayush and Shalu take disguise looks. While, Shalu turns a Punjabi man, Ayush becomes a rapper. Rishi asks them to be safe as this is the only way to get Lakshmi out. Ayush and Shalu also promise to be perfect to achieve the task.

In the coming episode, Ayush and Shalu successfully enter the mental asylum. While Shalu look out for Lakshmi in the asylum, Ayush tries to distract the nurses. Meanwhile, Lakshmi thinks of an idea to get the door opened of her room. She fools a nurse by mentioning that someone is peeping from the window. The nurse come to see and Lakshmi locks the nurse in the room and runs away.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 785 8 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Ayush and Shalu take disguise looks. While, Shalu turns a Punjabi man, Ayush becomes a rapper. Rishi asks them to be safe as this is the only way to get Lakshmi out.