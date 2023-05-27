Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka catches Rishi and Lakshmi red handed?

Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief when they fool Vikrant and send him away. Rishi yet again tries to remove the mangalsutra from Lakshmi’s neck. Malishka reaches and spots them together in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Lakshmi and Rishi have a cute nok-jhok wherein Rishi pulls Lakshmi closer and shares his feelings. He reveals that he loves her. Lakshmi gets emotional as Rishi pours his heart out. Rishi questions Lakshmi about her feelings, but she pushes Rishi away and scolds him for his behaviour.

Lakshmi leaves Rishi and goes to the diamond section of the jewellery store. She finds no one at the section and cries. Rishi follows her and apologizes for his behaviour. He helps Lakshmi to remove the mangalsutra. However, they hear Vikrant approaching, and soon Lakshmi hides behind the pillar. Vikrant witnesses Rishi and questions about Lakshmi. Rishi lies and reveals that he has no idea about Lakshmi. Vikrant leaves to find Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief when they fool Vikrant and send him away. Vikrant meets Malishka and informs her that he has found Rishi and is in the diamond section, but Lakshmi is still missing. Malishka decides to go and meet Rishi in the diamond section. At the same time, Rishi is trying to remove the mangalsutra from Lakshmi’s neck. Malishka reaches and spots them together.

Will Rishi manage to handle Malishka’s anger?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!