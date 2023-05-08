Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s extreme step to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi

Neelam reveals Karishma about Panditji’s warning for Lakshmi. Hence, Neelam takes Rishi away from Lakshmi to protect him in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, the Oberoi family learns about Rishi and gets shocked. Malishka and others decide to head to the spot. Meanwhile, Neelam, at a cliff, breaks down after witnessing her son’s act. Soon, police begin their search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi both. Vikrant tries to handle Neelam. However, she reveals to Vikrant that Rishi’s life is in trouble because of Lakshmi. Vikrant gets shocked by Neelam’s statement.

Later, Rishi gains consciousness and finds Lakshmi. He wakes up the latter, and the two hug each other. Police witness them and rescue the two. Neelam hugs Rishi and scolds her for being negligent. Meanwhile, Virendra, Shalu, Vikrant, and Dadi meet Lakshmi and praise her. Oberoi family brings Rishi and Lakshmi home.

In the coming episode, Neelam reveals Karishma about Panditji’s warning for Lakshmi. Hence, Neelam makes a big decision. She decides to take Rishi away from Lakshmi to protect him. Neelam comes to talk to Rishi and tells him that they have to go to trith yatra to do a Pooja for his and Lakshmi’s well-being. Rishi asks to take Lakshmi along. However, Neelam reveals that only he has to go as the dosh is on him.

Will Rishi get fooled by Neelam?

