Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Parvati gets kidnapped

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi brings Rohan to the city. However, Rohan plans to buy gift for Lakshmi teacher and hence takes her to the mall. Meanwhile, Malishka also enters the same mall and witness Lakshmi. She gets panicked and looks for Lakshmi. However, Malishka fails to have an encounter with her. Malishka returns home and tells Kiran about the entire mall incident.

Lakshmi decides to go to school as an educational minister comes to meet her. She asks Parvati and Rishi to come to the school so that she can pick Parvati from there. While Rohan and Lakshmi are on the way, Parvati and Rishi also head to the school. All of them get down from the car as they see a rally going on. Lakshmi and Rishi come close to each other and feel each other’s presence. However, they fail to have an encounter. Later, they do not meet in the school as well. Rohan returns home with Rishi, Neelam and Malishka welcome him.

In the coming episode, Parvati comes home with Lakshmi. Dadi and Shalu decorate the house and welcome Parvati. Later, Shalu and Lakshmi go out for work while Parvati talks to Rishi on video call. Soon, Rajneet and his henchmen come and tries to take Parvati along. Initially, she fights with Rajneesh and his goons. However, they tie her hands and kidnap her. Rishi overhears all the conversation through phone and gets worried.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 894 27 March 2024 Written Episode Update

